Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona suffers unfortunate injury

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona might now be sidelined with a very serious injury.

Last night at Game Changer Wrestling's Downward Spiral, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona defeated Blake Christian in a match he might have torn his bicep in.

Christian continued to talk trash online last night following the loss, but Cardona's response to him, although in character, implies that the injury is serious:

"I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat you!!!" Matt Cardona tweeted back to Blake Christian.

Another sign that this injury is serious: Cardona missed his own after-party in Las Vegas that was scheduled last night in order to fly home to Orlando and get his bicep checked out instead. Late last night, he tweeted out:

"Sorry guys. Gotta miss this after party at @NerdBarLV. Messed up my arm at GCW tonight and I need to get a red eye to Orlando to get it checked out." Matt Cardona tweeted.

Will Matt Cardona be able to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis At Alwayz Ready?

Unfortunately for Cardona, he has a huge upcoming match on June 11, where he is scheduled to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the NWA pay-per-view, Alwayz Ready.

This entire pay-per-view for the National Wrestling Alliance is based around Cardona, so if he's not able to compete in the main event, it will be a huge blow not only for himself but the company as well.

For what it's worth, Cardona has been highly active on social media today, so hopefully he received better news from doctors than he initially anticipated when he flew home to Orlando last night. Only time will tell.

Any way you slice it, this is a terrible injury for Cardona that could derail all of the momentum and hard work he's put in over the past couple of years. Hopefully, the injury isn't as serious as he thinks it is, and he'll be back in the ring sooner rather than later. We'll find out soon enough.

