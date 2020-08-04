Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett reveals why he's a fan of RAW Underground

Mike Bennett fka Mike Kanellis was released by WWE earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced budget cuts. Bennett fought painkiller addiction for a large chunk of his WWE career and never really got a chance to show what he was capable of.

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Shane McMahon make his return to the company. Shane was at the heart of RAW Underground on last night's show where we saw scripted MMA style fights being held in a makeshift Fight Club.

Mike Bennett on RAW Underground

Mike Bennet took to Twitter and gave his thoughts on RAW Underground, saying that this was exactly the sort of thing WWE needed to try during the pandemic:

I’m not sure if #RawUnderground will be successful, but I love that they are trying something new. I’ve said since the start of the Pandemic, throw everything against the wall. What do you have to lose? Wrestling needs to be turned on it’s head. Keep trying different ideas.

I’m not sure if #RawUnderground will be successful, but I love that they are trying something new. I’ve said since the start of the Pandemic, throw everything against the wall. What do you have to lose? Wrestling needs to be turned on it’s head. Keep trying different ideas. — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020

Mike Bennett also replied to a fan who criticized Shane McMahon's presence on RAW Underground. Mike Bennett explained why Shane McMahon being involved in the concept was important:

I get that. I view using Shane in that spot as no different than having a celebrity at your stores grand opening. You have an established name draw attention to something new, then hope the new concept will keep people engaged. https://t.co/Kj2GmN2zEr — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020

Maria Kanellis opens up about WWE RAW storyline

After her release from the WWE, Maria Kanellis opened up about the RAW storyline regarding who the father of her child was. A fan asked Maria Kanellis on Twitter about who was going to be revealed as the father of her baby and here's what she had to say:

Advertisement

My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But... that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. Until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!!

Maria Kanellis was also released from WWE earlier this year, along with her husband Mike Bennett. Kanellis was critical of how WWE treated her and her husband regarding their release from the company. Here's what she had to say:

We want to make sure your family is taken care of. -@wwe — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

I am not spilling tea, spreading gossip, or ranting. I am giving the fans insight into what my husband and I were told/experienced. Period. If you insult me I will automatically block you. I am not arguing facts with people that were not in the room or are children. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

We don't yet know what the future holds for Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis. With the world still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be interesting to see which promotion snaps them up.