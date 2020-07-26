Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett found himself released from the company alongside his wife, Maria Kanellis, in the middle of April. They were not the only ones to be released with multiple other stars also being released at the same time as WWE was going through some cost-cutting measures in the middle of the pandemic. Now, Mike Bennett has revealed a new look in a picture that he posted on Twitter, showcasing that he was quite ripped and shredded.

WWE backstage producer on NXT, Road Dogg, has since also replied to Mike Bennett.

Mike Bennett has had long-standing issues with anxiety in the past and even succumbed to addiction. However, after coming to WWE, Mike Bennett decided to clean his act up with the help of his wife and went through the intensive process of becoming sober.

Despite his tries to turn his life around, Mike Bennett's run in WWE did not really go well. There was no consistent run and his best time in WWE was when he was a part of the 205 Live show in the Cruiserweight division.

Unfortunately, that would not be enough to save him. With it being clear that they were unhappy in the company, WWE released both Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis as a part of their mass-cuts in the pandemic.

Now, Mike Bennett has shared a new picture of himself looking extremely shredded, having used his anxious energy post-WWE release to build up his body.

"Uncertain times often cause great anxiety.The unknown is scary.I’ve always tried to channel my fear of the unknown into things I can control, like working out.I’ve used the last 4 months of uncertainty to try & add some of the weight I lost for 205 Live.Almost at 210 and counting."

Mike Bennett looked extremely good in the picture and was hardly recognizable as being the same person that he was when he was still in WWE.

