Former WWE Superstar names SmackDown match against Charlotte Flair as one of her favorites

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu named her SmackDown match against Charlotte Flair as one of her favorites.

Trinity Fatu wrestled for WWE from 2012 to 2022 under the ring name Naomi. During her time with the company, she went from being a backup dancer to winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. Trinity was the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion when she decided to walk out of the company last year.

During her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, she once defended her title against Charlotte on the blue brand. Trinity recently opened up about the match during an interview with WrestleZone.

"I feel like I don't really have that many matches to [pick from], so I'm kinda on that journey to just create good matches," Trinity explained. "Me and Charlotte's championship match on 'SmackDown' I think it was last year. That was one of my favorite matches." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Trinity opened up about what it's like to face Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE. She is so good in the ring and can bring out the best in anyone who faces her.

During the same interview, Trinity Fatu opened up about what it was like to face Charlotte. She said that Charlotte was able to bring out the best in her although she lost the match.

"She's tough," Trinity explained. "You're gonna do one of two things with her, you're going to sink or swim because she demands you to step up, and I love working with her because I feel like we always do that with each other." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Trinity recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling. Fans will hope that she is able to put on the same spectacular performances she did at WWE.

