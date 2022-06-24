Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax shares unrecognizable throwback modeling photo 

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently shared a throwback image from her modeling career on Instagram.

Nia Jax was released in the fall of 2021 and has since distanced herself from the business. The former Women's Champion has been modeling for most of her life, recently stepping back into the industry following her departure from WWE.

Jax recently shared an image from her early modeling days on her Instagram story, in the photo she looks unrecognizable compared to the star that she is today.

Nia Jax was scheduled to face former WWE Superstar Lana at AOP's first wrestling show - Wrestling Entertainment Series

Nia Jax hasn't wrestled a match since her release, but the former champion was scheduled to face off against Lana as part of AOP's first-ever wrestling show from the United Kingdom.

The original card for the show was released earlier this year and included a number of well-known former superstars. The event was originally scheduled to take place on June 4th from Nottingham, but was later postponed. The official write-up for the series no longer contains matches and Nia Jax recently noted that she would no longer be part of the show.

"Formerly known as WWE’s Authors of Pain, Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa will make their Wrestling Entertainment Series debut at the Arena!This unmissable, celebratory event will see some of the biggest names in professional wrestling come together – including the return of Selmani and Dhinsa. The confirmed line-up will be revealed very soon, so watch this space for more information…"

The card has since been changed due to several names dropping out, but the event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9th from The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham UK.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax's transformation? Sound off in the comments below!

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Nia Jax return to in-ring action? Yes No 4 votes so far