Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella reacts to her main roster debut match 15 years back

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently reacted to her debut moment on the main roster alongside her twin, Brie Bella.

On the October 31st, 2008 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Brie Bella had a match against Victoria, wherein the latter dragged Bella by her legs, but was attacked by another set of legs. Eventually, on the next week's episode of SmackDown, while Brie faced Natalya and Victoria in a match, Nikki made her appearance from under the ring, thus making her main roster debut.

Taking to social media, a page recently uploaded a few photos of The Bella Twins from 15 years ago, thus reminding the duo of the time they had started working together in the industry.

"15 year's ago today, the Bella twin's would be revealed after Nikki bella debuting from under the ring."

Reacting to the post, Nikki mentioned that it is difficult to believe how time went by so fast.

"Wow, 15 years ago! Incredible! Time truly flies!"

Check out a screengrab of Nikki Bella's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella opened up on changing their names

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently opened up on changing their names from 'The Bella Twins' to 'The Garcia Twins'.

While speaking in an interview on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, Nikki and Brie mentioned that changing their names was quite a difficult decision for them to take, as they had created it together over the years.

The Bella twins further added that initially they were confused on if they should let their names go, or build their lives around their real names, but eventually they chose to change their names to 'The Garcia Twins'.

“A year before our contract was coming up, we knew we just wanted to walk away, and were done with this chapter of our lives. The one thing we knew is that ‘Wait, if we leave WWE, we’re gonna lose our name.’ We really had to do the work a year before our contract was coming up when we had to make the decision, like, ‘Wait, do we just stay because we are 'The Bella Twins' and we created this empire around that, or do we walk away from it all as we enter a new chapter in our lives as just the Garcia twins.'” (Cont.)

It would be exciting to see if Nikki Bella or Brie Bella would ever step inside the ring in the near future.

