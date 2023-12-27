Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia (fka Nikki Bella) has words of appreciation for her loved one

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently took to social media to share some heartwarming praise for her son.

Nikki and Brie Bella enjoyed a highly successful career in the company and also etched their names in the hearts of many WWE fans all over the world. The former Bella Twins signed with WWE back in June 2007. After an illustrious career, the twins declared in March 2023 that their respective contracts had expired and they wouldn't be renewing them.

Nikki eventually got married to a Russian professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, on August 26, 2022. Nikki had also previously announced her pregnancy back in the month of January 2020.

Nikki Garcia recently shared a loving story on Instagram of her son celebrating Christmas Eve. She added that Matteo was jubilant to receive his Christmas gift and had a sparkle in his eyes. She wrote:

"Santa did not disappoint (emoji) Matteo was SO happy!!! He couldn't believe Santa brought him a toy. My heart! I finally saw the magic of Christmas in his eyes! Happy Birthday Jesus!!!"

Check out a screengrab of Nikki Bella's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella opened up on why her name change was necessary

WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia, fka Nikki Bella, gave her honest opinion on why The Bella Twins began using their real names again after leaving WWE.

Given the fanbase they carried worldwide, it almost certainly wasn't easy for The Bella Twins to give up the names so many people knew. While speaking on the Not Skinny Not Fat Podcast, she asserted that the Bella Army tag gave them a lot of inspiration, and it took a year's decision to let go of this identity.

She further detailed:

"So we had to work with a life coach literally with this, cause like it’s an identity thing not only to the world but like to who you are. We have this incredible Bella Army, an insane fandom worldwide. The relationship with them became so intimate and strong, and a lot of inspiration and motivation. So for us, we even thought about them, 'How are they gonna feel that they can’t be called the Bella army anymore?' It took us a year to really talk about that. We were losing our identities."

The Bella Twins are officially retired from in-ring competition, but they might make sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based company in the future.

Would you like to see the twins come back to the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.