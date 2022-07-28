"That's all they want" - Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose wants to make a huge character change 

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose has said that he'd be a heel if promotions would allow it.

Real name Levis Valenzuela Jr, Jose began his career back in 2013, working for a few years on the indie scene before heading to WWE. He made his debut on the NXT developmental show in 2015, under the No Way Jose name. On the former black-and-gold brand, Valenzuela portrayed a dancing gimmick with an accompanying conga line.

Now that Jose is outside of the company, he regularly takes independent bookings, either under the name Levy Valenz or as No Way, without the "Jose." Though Valenzuela has been away from WWE for some time now, the Jose character has apparently left an impression. During a recent interview with the Culture State podcast, he stated that he's actually more comfortable as a heel.

"That's all they want. I want to go and do the heel thing and I'm talking...if I work with a promotion more than once, I'm talking about the possibility of that. As I even told Vince McMahon, that's where I feel more comfortable." (H/T Fightful)

When did No Way Jose leave the WWE?

No Way Jose parted ways with the company during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

A number of in-ring competitors and backstage figures were released, or furloughed, during this time. This was apparently done as a "cost-cutting" measure, despite WWE recording record profits.

Since leaving the worldwide leader in sports entertainment, Jose has appeared in the likes of IMPACT Wrestling and even challenged for their Tag Team Titles.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for No Way. You can read more about the former WWE star by clicking right here.