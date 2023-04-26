Former WWE Superstar offers The Miz an interesting new gimmick

Could a new gimmick be what The Miz needs to revitalize his WWE career?

Last week on WWE RAW, The Miz had one of the best matches of his career against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Could that matchup be the springboard for something different for the A-Lister following the 2023 WWE Draft?

The two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion took to social media this morning to post a picture of himself before starting his workout, looking to motivate the WWE Universe, tweeting out:

"Morning motivation *flex emoji*," The Miz said in a tweet.

The tweet caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), who suggested that Motivational Mike should be his new gimmick, tweeting out:

"Motivational Mike should be your new gimmick," Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

CM Punk reportedly buried the hatchet with The Miz backstage at WWE RAW this week

Much to the shock of the wrestling world, prior to WWE RAW last night in Chicago, CM Punk visited the backstage area for roughly 20 minutes before being asked to leave by security.

While he wasn't there long, he was reportedly there to bury the hatchet with The Miz due to the issues the two men have had in the past.

With Punk needing to make amends with many in AEW right now, his willingness to go to a WWE event to try and bury the hatchet with people he's had heat with in the past caused speculations among the fans.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Backstage at #WWERAW tonight, The Miz and CM Punk spoke for a short period of time and "cleared the air." (PWInsider). Backstage at #WWERAW tonight, The Miz and CM Punk spoke for a short period of time and "cleared the air." (PWInsider). https://t.co/9YPC7Vy2IM

Do you think The Miz should change up his gimmick following the WWE Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : Should The Miz change up his gimmick in WWE? Yes No 0 votes