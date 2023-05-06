Former WWE Superstar opens up on reason for joining new promotion

Former WWE Superstar Naomi recently opened up on the reason behind joining IMPACT Wrestling.

Last May, Naomi, and Sasha Banks shocked the world when they allegedly walked out of WWE. Since their walkout, both women have gone in different directions in terms of their careers. Earlier this year, Sasha Banks debuted for NJPW and even won the IWGP Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Naomi, now going by the moniker Trinity, recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling and will likely challenge for the Knockouts Title.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Naomi opened up on her reason behind joining IMPACT Wrestling. She stated that the women's division in IMPACT Wrestling is one of the best, and that acted as one of the main reasons behind her joining the promotion.

“The women’s division. I think they have one of the best women’s divisions right now, and they really don’t get the highlight of the attention or the respect as much. They’ve always told great stories with their women’s division, and just having the conversation that I had with Gail [Kim], that really sealed the deal for me, [....] and hearing good things said about the company helped me make that choice, as well the schedule [and] just the opportunities there."

She added that IMPACT is the place where she felt she could be most heard and be most useful.

"I feel that right now, with all that’s going on in the world of wrestling and women’s wrestling, I feel that it’s the place where I could be most useful, and seen and heard, and that’s what made me choose IMPACT," Trinity said. [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar Naomi felt her IMPACT Wrestling debut was good

Naomi debuted under the ring name Trinity on April 28 and confronted Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace to vie for the Knockouts Championship.

During the same interview, Naomi opened up about her debut and said that it went better than expected.

"So far, so good. I think that the debut went better than I could have even expected. So far, I’m really happy with the way everything is going, and the potential matchups, and this new space I’m in," Trinity said. [H/T Fightful]

It's good to see that Naomi is happy with her debut in IMPACT Wrestling. Fans will hope that there are many great things to come for the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

What do you make of Naomi's IMPACT debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

