Former WWE Tag Team Champion manager opens up about being pranked by Owen Hart (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tag Team Champion manager Oscar recently spoke about the late great Owen Hart and the pranks the former Intercontinental Champion used to pull.

In a recent interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Oscar opened up about Hart's comedic reputation and the time the legendary superstar covered him with shaving cream during a European tour.

"Owen Hart did play some ribs," said Oscar. "I woke up in Europe and I was slathered from head to toe with shaving cream, and nobody can't tell me that that wasn't Owen, because it was, that was the most memorable. But on the flip side of it, he and Bret [Hart] were my mentors. Owen taught me wrestling moves, Owen pushed me in workout sessions."

Oscar recalls a special moment he shared with former WWE Superstar Owen Hart

Oscar shared that one of the most memorable things he experienced in his life was with Owen Hart in Rome. The two stars took a photo at the world-famous Colosseum where two movie legends tussled.

"And one of the most memorable things, and I shared this with Natalya a couple of years ago, my most biggest memory, was Owen and I were in Rome, and we went to the spot where Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris fought at the Colosseum and we took a picture," said Oscar. "And that's just priceless right there, and to do it with Owen, nowadays is even more priceless."

Oscar also commented on whether he was offered a deal to make the jump to WWE's former rival, WCW. He stated that there was an offer in the works at one time, but it got sidelined for some reason.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T UnSKripted and Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes in this article

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell