Former WWE Superstar pitches very odd match for Sonya Deville in TNA after release (Exclusive)

Following her release, Sonya Deville is free to explore the market in terms of potential opportunities. Well, a former WWE Superstar has an interesting pitch for her in TNA.

The former WWE Superstar in question is EC3, and he recently appeared on an episode of Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge. There, he was met with an idea from host Dr. Chris Featherstone about potentially seeing Deville in TNA.

The idea was to have Sonya Deville paired alongside the on-screen director of authority at the company, Santino Marella. At first, EC3 was skeptical about it but was immediately on board once Marella's name was mentioned.

He believes that Deville's straight-laced personality would meld well with Marella's comedic persona and could eventually lead to the two facing each other in a match when Santino dresses up as a girl, Santina.

"When you mentioned opposite Santino [Marella], my eyes lit up. I'm like, 'Oh yeah! Cause he will make anything work.' And then if you have like an overly comedic on one hand and a straight (faced) person on the other, yeah that's dynamite television usually, and I think that leads to Sonya versus... Santina? In some sort of insane stipulation match," said EC3. [07:13-07:40]

It certainly would be entertaining to see Sonya Deville go head-to-head with Santina. However, at this point, it is too early to determine what the future holds for the former leader of the Pure Fusion Collective.

