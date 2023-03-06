Former WWE Superstar points out one incredible skill Cody Rhodes possesses (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Matt Cardona was full of praise for Cody Rhodes' promo skills.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and started a stellar ascent to the top of the card as the company's top babyface. After a torn pectoral muscle kept him on the sidelines for over seven months, The American Nightmare competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match and won. He is now poised to finish his story at WrestleMania, going up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona picked Cody as the best promo of the year, beating out stalwarts such as Paul Heyman, MJF, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. He stated that every time Rhodes was on the mic, he exuded real emotions and got the fans invested in his story.

"I'm gonna go with my man Cody because like I said earlier, it's just real-life coming through and you can feel it. And that's what wrestling is all about when you can feel it, when it sparks some emotion out of you. Anytime Cody opens his mouth, whether you love him or hate him, you feel it and you believe it. I think that's the most important part of talking in professional wrestling - authenticity and Cody is definitely authentic." [From 6:53 - 7:17]

Cody Rhodes squared off with Roman Reigns this past week

It was a monumental episode of SmackDown this past Friday as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face-to-face on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare stated that he wanted to talk to Reigns one-on-one to which the Tribal Chief obliged. The two exchanged some words where Roman said that he respected Dusty Rhodes but the legend never mentioned his son when they were together.

Cody took the comments personally and said that he would defy expectations and dethrone Reigns by beating him at WrestleMania.

