Former WWE Superstar Raven to undergo a medical procedure 

Former WWE and ECW superstar Raven has confirmed that he will undergo surgery during a recent interview appearance.

Raven worked for Vince McMahon's company between 2000 and 2003, after notable runs for both WCW and ECW, winning the latter's World Heavyweight Championship. In WWE, he was an integral part of the hardcore division, wheeling a shopping cart full of weapons with him to every match. He was part of the Hardcore Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania X7 alongside Kane and Big Show. He has captured the Harcore Championship 27 times.

In a career as extreme as Raven's, wear and tear is bound to build up over the years, and the former ECW Champion has confirmed that this is indeed the case. In a recent interview with Soundsphere, the former Leader of the Flock stated his intentions to undergo surgery. Raven said that the procedure will be a knee replacement, to match the other new knee that the former Johnny Polo got himself back in April. He also plans to have a second shoulder replacement at a later date.

SOUNDSPHERE @soundspheremag



Listen and watch here:



soundspheremag.com/features/inter… Wrestling legend, @theraveneffect had a chat with @D0m_Sm1th about his favourite comics, TV shows and more this past weekend, also touching on his legacy in WWE, ECW and @IMPACTWRESTLING Listen and watch here: Wrestling legend, @theraveneffect had a chat with @D0m_Sm1th about his favourite comics, TV shows and more this past weekend, also touching on his legacy in WWE, ECW and @IMPACTWRESTLING. Listen and watch here: soundspheremag.com/features/inter…

Raven had to see a therapist after his WWE run

After a mediocre tenure with WWE, the former Johnny Polo found himself in therapy.

The grunge-inspired Superstar, despite being featured in the Hardcore division and as part of the 2001 Invasion storyline, never progressed beyond his position on WWE's card, which he had a hard time dealing with.

"You know, I had to spend time on a psychologist’s couch to be happy, to accept the fact that my career was incredibly successful but I felt like it wasn’t a success because I didn’t get the WWF Title, you know what I mean?" he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

He did note that after spending time in therapy, he realised that it was best not to hold himself to a higher standard and be proud of what he achieved.

It will be interesting to see where the former ECW Champion will pop up in the future. You can read more about him by clicking here.

