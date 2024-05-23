Former WWE Superstar reacts to Bayley and 33-year-old wrestler's hilarious Twitter exchange

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to Bayley's exchange with SmackDown star Chelsea Green on Twitter. The name in question is CJ Perry (FKA Lana).

Chelsea Green is all set to face The Role Model on this week's episode of the blue brand ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

On Twitter, the 33-year-old took a subtle dig at The Role Model, noting how the latter travels to Saudi Arabia for SmackDown in economy class with other superstars while Green gets to travel in first class to the same location.

"While I’m sitting in first class sipping delicious Arabic tea, eating dates and getting 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep… Bad juju Bayley is sitting with all the other @wwe chumps in economy. Life is exactly as it should be 😊 See you soon Saudi Arabia xoxo @WWEmena @WWEonFOX @itsBayleyWWE," Green wrote.

Responding to her tweet, The Role Model made fun of Green, stating that the latter acted like she had never traveled.

"Pppffttt 🤣 What a nerd. Act like you’ve traveled before dude," Bayley wrote.

Reacting to their exchange on social media, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry joined in and used laughing emojis to express her amusement at the ongoing conversation between the two women.

Check out CJ Perry's tweet below:

WWE Superstar Bayley shared her honest opinion on the Queen of the Ring Tournament

WWE Women's Champion Bayley does not have a match on the Premium Live Event card yet, but she has been closely following the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, The Role Model mentioned how special the Queen of the Ring is for female wrestlers.

The WWE Women's Champion detailed:

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do... These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch."

It will be exciting to see if Green can defeat The Role Model in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.