Former WWE Superstar reacts to Big E's making a big change

Big E has been out of action for a long time, and he is about to majorly change his career outside the wrestling ring. A former WWE Superstar just reacted to it on social media.

Peyton Royce worked for the WWE for several years, where she was part of The IIconics along with Billie Kay. Together, they won the Women's Tag Team Championship. During their time in the Stamford-based promotion, they worked alongside several of the top stars in the industry. One of the people they interacted with backstage was Big E.

The New Day member has been out of action since he injured his neck. However, he has made appearances as a panelist on Premium Live Events. He is also set to transition into acting as he will guest star on Peacock's show, "Laid."

Once the news broke out, Peyton Royce took to social media to congratulate the former WWE Champion.

"Amazing! Congratulations!!" she said.

Big E believes he wouldn't get hired today

Big E has been a part of the system for over a decade. In this decade, he has accomplished a lot and reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the WWE Championship.

However, since then, the company's process of hiring talents has changed a lot and has undergone massive transitions over the years.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion stated that he would not get hired in the company's present hiring system.

"I often say that the way things are right now, coming in as I did, I did not win any accolades, I had a bunch of injuries, I wouldn't get hired under this current system. That's how stringent everything is," E said.

The former WWE Champion is currently on the company's injured list. It has yet to be confirmed whether the New Day member will ever make his in-ring return.