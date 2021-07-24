Former WWE Superstar reacts to Braun Strowman return rumors 

Braun Strowman was released from WWE earlier this year as part of the company's budget cuts, but recent rumors suggest that The Monster Among Men could be set to be rehired.

Both Zelina Vega and Samoa Joe have already returned to the company after being released, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Braun Strowman was the next star on that list now that WWE is back on the road and fans are in attendance.

Rumors regarding his return have dominated the news today, so much so that former WWE star Tucker has responded to them on Twitter. A fan shared a video of what he joked would be Strowman's reaction when he received the phone call from WWE, and Tucker found it hilarious.

The former member of Heavy Machinery even responded to the Tweet to make that clear, as seen below.:

Tucker's tweet

Tucker's WWE career

Tucker was released by the company earlier this year, much like Braun Strowman but since the star hadn't been on WWE TV for a number of months, his release wasn't as much of a surprise.

After Heavy Machinery went their separate ways and Tucker was moved over to RAW, the star was only able to make one appearance where he was attacked by RETRIBUTION, who were reacting to his betrayal of Otis. Tucker later appeared in The Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania, but this led to nothing for the former star and ultimately WWE decided to cut their budget down by releasing him from the company.

Interestingly, Otis has since stepped into another tag team with Chad Gable after losing his Money in the Bank contract and failing to exact any kind of revenge on Tucker for costing him the briefcase.

Edited by Prem Deshpande