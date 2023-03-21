Former WWE Superstar reacts to hilarious segment involving Otis

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray reacted to a hilarious segment from Monday Night RAW involving Otis.

Ever since his debut, Otis has been one of the most lovable WWE characters. Even when playing heel, it's hard to hate him. His personality and funny nature have helped him garner a massive pop from the crowd whenever he is on-screen.

His persona has Maximum Male Models intrigued. The group spent several weeks trying to recruit the number one guy. Last week, they were spotted backstage doing a photoshoot with him.

The RAW star was recently seen backstage undergoing spa treatment. It looked like he was receiving some kind of facial, manicure, and pedicure treatments. The treatment was already underway when Gable found him backstage.

When Gable informed him about their WrestleMania showcase match, a cucumber resting on Otis' face apparently fell on his stomach. He just took it and ate it in comedic fashion as the crowd was in raptures.

Even former WWE Superstar Bully couldn't resist reacting to the hilarious moment.

"THERMONUCLEAR POP for Otis eating the cucumber!!! #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio"

The number one guy was distracted by Maxxine Dupri again this week during Chad Gable's match against Ricochet, which allowed the latter to pick up the win.

Do you think Alpha Academy will split up? Sound off in the comments section.

