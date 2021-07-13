Former WWE Superstar reacts to resemblance with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Fertig recently reacted to Brock Lesnar's new look and its resemblance to his infamous Mordecai character.

The official Twitter handle of Bearded Butcher Blend posted a bunch of photos in which they can be seen hanging out with Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is almost unrecognizable in the photos, as he now sports a beard and a ponytail.

Fans quickly noticed the striking resemblance between Brock Lesnar and Mordecai

Brock Lesnar in WWE

Kayfabe News posted a hilarious tweet soon after, which consisted of two photos: The first picture features Brock Lesnar sporting his new look, and the second one features a forgotten WWE character who had a short-lived run on SmackDown in 2004: Mordecai. The caption to the tweet jokingly hints that both pictures are of Mordecai (Kevin Fertig), and that his return is confirmed.

Fertig played along with the joke and said that he's been beefing up. Check out the exchange below:

I’ve been Beefing up !! https://t.co/r3dp5Uo3Z1 — Kevin "THORN" Fertig Realty (@TheKevinFertig) July 12, 2021

Fans who were watching the product back in mid-2004 might remember Mordecai being pushed as a monster heel on WWE SmackDown. He destroyed beloved babyfaces like Scotty 2 Hotty and Hardcore Holly on consecutive pay-per-views. Mordecai was going to get pushed through WrestleMania 21, where he was set to battle The Undertaker.

But on the road to SummerSlam 2004, Fertig was involved in an altercation in a bar. When Vince McMahon learned about it, he was furious and decided to put an end to the Mordecai character.

"I was on my way to stardom, right up until I got in a fight at a bar in Louisville, Kentucky," said Fertig. "That led to a lawsuit, and Vince was so mad that I scr**ed up and ruined his vision. I was a dumb young kid. I wasn’t ready for that role. The past is what makes the future, and you have to live with it, but it would have been incredibly awesome."

Brock Lesnar has been away from the ring for more than a year now. He lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 and hasn't competed in a match ever since. Lesnar's contract expired later in the year, and fans have been clamoring for his return for a long time now.

What do you think? Do you see any resemblance between Brock Lesnar's new look and Kevin Fertig's Mordecai character? Sound off in the comments below.

