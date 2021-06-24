Former WWE Superstar reacts to rumors of Enzo Amore being difficult to work with [Exclusive]

Westin Blake opened up on rumors about Enzo Amore being difficult to work with, during his latest interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

Amore was a controversial name backstage during his WWE run. Many stories have since surfaced in regards to his behavior with his peers. Westin Blake was asked about the same and here's what he had to say:

"No! When we were all working together, when Murphy, myself, Enzo, and Cass were all working in NXT I think we were all pretty driven and hungry. They tried to produce the best matches and tried to get whatever we put out of the crowd reactions and stuff like that."

"Enzo, he was always good by me, I loved working Enzo. Down there in NXT, I worked Enzo probably more than I worked most other tag teams. Enzo and Cass, he was always a pleasure to work with, with me, myself and stuff like that. I said, once he got up to the main roster I heard kind of the same rumors that you heard as well. But when I see Enzo and when we worked back in the day we had nothing but great experiences. We loved... I loved working with him and Cass. They were one of my favorite tag teams to work with."

Enzo Amore was released in early 2018 under controversial circumstances

Thanks for having me. It was fun chatting with ya https://t.co/pSkEe3v4FB — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) June 22, 2021

Enzo Amore did well for himself during his WWE run and is a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. He made his main roster debut alongside Big Cass on the RAW after WrestleMania 32 and confronted WWE legends The Dudley Boyz. Cass and Amore unfortunately didn't win tag team gold on the main roster and feuded with each other during the latter's final few months in WWE.

At first, Aiden English thought he would hate Enzo Amore. 😂



Dr. Chris Featherstone was joined by former #WWE Superstar @DramaKingMatt on UnSKripted this week!



📺 https://t.co/9MqVnkLgrs @real1 pic.twitter.com/otx6RXPJbg — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 23, 2021

Enzo Amore was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault case that he didn't tell WWE about, and was fired from the company in early 2018. The investigation was closed due to insufficient evidence against him. Enzo Amore has made numerous appearances on the independent scene following his WWE release but hasn't wrestled much.

What is your opinion of Enzo Amore? Do you think he could have become a major mid-card act in WWE if it hadn't been for the controversies surrounding him?

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das