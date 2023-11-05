Former WWE Superstar reacts to a throwback of herself alongside Trinity Fatu (Naomi) and 41-year-old superstar

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, recently reacted to her throwback picture alongside Natalya and Trinity Fatu (Naomi).

Lana's last match inside the squared circle was alongside Naomi on the May 31, 2021, edition of RAW, where the duo faced Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Perry was released from her contract with the company a few days later, on June 2, 2021.

The following year, in May, Naomi walked out of the company alongside Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks due to creative differences. The Glow joined Impact Wrestling earlier this year and appeared in her first match against Gisele Shaw at Under Seige. Eventually, at Slammiversary, Trinity defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Impact Knockouts World Championship.

Taking to social media, Lana reacted to a throwback picture of herself, Trinity, and Natalya posted by Nattie. Perry wrote:

"Wow! I miss you girls so much! @natbynature @trinity_fatu I love you (heart emoji) 2 years flew by!"

Check out a screengrab of Lana's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Scott D'Amore shared his honest opinion on Trinity Fatu (Naomi)'s Impact Wrestling career

Scott D'Amore recently shared his honest opinion regarding the initiation of Trinity Fatu's Impact Wrestling career.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with George Buka, Scott D'Amore asserted that Fatu's exit from WWE brought her into the arena where she will be a perfect fit for TNA Wrestling. He also added that what decision she stood for might have been important in her view.

"The fact is you're talking about somebody that, I think, embodies what TNA Wrestling stands for. One, she stood up for what she believes [in]. I'm not gonna sit here and say the right decision is to walk out, but sometimes you have to stand for what's right. What's the saying that if you don't stand up for something, you fall for everything? I think she felt that it was important that she do that." [From 22:58 - 23:29]

D'Amore further added that it was just the right timing that allowed Trinity to join Impact Wrestling. He also recalled how Fatu had surgery following her departure from WWE.

"Truthfully, we just kind of fell into it. There was informal talks, and she was looking to do something. I think the timing was right. I don't know if it was necessarily public that she went out and had surgery in the time after she left WWE. She was healthy again, and we had a conversation. What a perfect fit!" [From 22:30 to 22:55]

It would be interesting to see what plans Naomi has going forward in her career.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here