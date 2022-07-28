"I got to see the world" - Former WWE Superstar is thankful for the time spent with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon recently retired after a legendary career where he made sports entertainment a globally-consumed household phenomenon. Former WWE manager and superstar Ricardo Rodriguez feels his career wouldn't exist without McMahon.

Some know Mr. McMahon as the heart and soul of World Wrestling Entertainment, while many despise him for being the best heel of all time. At 77, the former Chairman of the Board called it quits in an unprecedented move. It must also be said that the timing is suspicious, following misconduct allegations.

In an exclusive quote provided to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rodriguez stated the following:

"I will forever be thankful for Vince McMahon. Without Vince and WWE, I never would have started this journey in pro wrestling and there never would have been a Ricardo Rodriguez. I got to see the world and continue to build future generations because of WWE. I wish the best of luck to Stephanie McMahon and HHH in carrying on the legacy of WWE."

A new era has begun with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan at the forefront of the global empire. Only time will tell if sports entertainment can survive without Mr. McMahon at the helm.

Despite the recent allegations, several Superstars have spoken out about what Vince McMahon truly means to them

It is impossible to dispute the influence that McMahon has had on the wrestling world, and several of his former employees expressed their gratitude on social media.

Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ @Fgbrisco Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do. Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Today is a sad day in the sports entertainment and wrestling industry. @VinceMcMahon retired from @WWE at 77 years. Sir, thank you for believing in me and granting me the opportunity to change my life. Without you there wouldn’t be an Albert Del Río. Enjoy life! You deserve it. Today is a sad day in the sports entertainment and wrestling industry. @VinceMcMahon retired from @WWE at 77 years. Sir, thank you for believing in me and granting me the opportunity to change my life. Without you there wouldn’t be an Albert Del Río. Enjoy life! You deserve it. https://t.co/Xg9UutYWN0

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. https://t.co/V7k6oeNr4p

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash Thank you @VinceMcMahon with out you believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I would not be who or where I currently am. Love you boss Thank you @VinceMcMahon with out you believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I would not be who or where I currently am. Love you boss

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Thank you 4 the miles you traveled



Thank you 4 the sacrifices



Thank you 4 the priceless business advice



Thank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR



You’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend



🫡 Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainmentThank you 4 the miles you traveledThank you 4 the sacrificesThank you 4 the priceless business adviceThank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahon You’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainmentThank you 4 the miles you traveledThank you 4 the sacrificesThank you 4 the priceless business adviceThank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahonYou’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend🫡 https://t.co/O3fvN4K2az

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero . It is hard to believe that Vince McMahon has retired. Thank you Vince for loving my family! I learned so much from you not only professionally but in life’s lessons. Enjoy your well deserved retirement It is hard to believe that Vince McMahon has retired. Thank you Vince for loving my family! I learned so much from you not only professionally but in life’s lessons. Enjoy your well deserved retirement💜. https://t.co/MoxP4bFOxZ

The results of the ongoing investigations could undoubtedly play a big role in how history remembers him. Only time will tell.

As for Rodriguez, catch him in Lancaster, PA, with former WWE Superstars - Rob Van Dam, Alberto El Patron, Fandango, Santino Marella, and many others on one of the hottest indie dates this year.

If you carry the quotes in your publication, please embed the video above and link back to this article.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far