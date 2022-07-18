"There was always tension" - Former WWE Superstar recalls his first interaction with Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry recently recalled seeing Brock Lesnar for the first time.

The Beast Incarnate has become a household name in the industry. He signed with WWE's Developmental Territory (then known as Ohio Valley Wrestling) in 2000. Since then, he has awed fans with his immense display of strength and intimidating looks.

In a recent exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his time on Ohio Valley Wrestling.

He added that many prominent superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar had just entered the wrestling promotion back then.

“This is back in Louisville, back in Ohio Valley Wrestling. At the time, [John] Cena came in and [Randy] Orton came in, and Brock [Lesnar] and Shelton [Benjamin] came in, and Russ and Charlie Haas. There were tons of guys, Ron Waterman, Don Fryes, I mean it was a who’s who of MMA fighters and wrestlers and people trying to get to the top of WWE, WWF at the time," said Henry. (00:58 - 1:36)

Mark Henry added that he agreed with Gerald Brisco's comments on Brock Lesnar being strong and tension following him. He stated that he had seen The Beast in the gym and was impressed with him bench pressing 500 pounds.

"And Brock came in, and he you know that like Gerry said there was always tension, because he was a strong guy. And I've seen Brock in the gym, easily bench press 500 pounds. like, he was a strong, strong guy,” said Henry. (1:37 - 1:50)

Brock Lesnar recently wreaked havoc on RAW to send a message to Roman Reigns

The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief are set to face each other at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Title for the first time in a premium live event.

Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW last week to give Roman Reigns a glimpse into what to expect at SummerSlam. During a promo, The Beast was interrupted by his former manager, Paul Heyman, and Theory. However, he brushed the two off.

Later on, The Alpha Academy comprising of Otis and Chad Gable, also disrupted Lesnar, only to be attacked by the latter.

Since his debut, Lesnar has become a dominant force in the company. More so, with Paul Heyman's guidance, he seemingly emanates what WWE stands for. His on-and-off feud with Roman Reigns will end at the upcoming premium live event.

Do you think The Beast Incarnate will dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

