Former WWE Superstar recalls important WrestleMania moment with Brodie Lee

A former WWE superstar recalled a WrestleMania moment he experienced with Brodie Lee.

Erick Redbeard and Brodie started their careers as part of the Wyatt Family. Together, the group dominated the WWE roster, and caused mayhem all-around. However, when the group split up, both Erick and Brodie had a short singles run, before being put back together again.

When the Wyatt Family split up again, Brodie and Erick Redbeard formed a tag team called The Bludgeon Brothers. While they weren't the most successful tag team, they were still able to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Erick Redbeard spoke about the moment he and Brodie Lee won the tag titles at WrestleMania 34 on Counted Out where he stated that it meant a lot to him.

“It was a journey from FCW to NXT, to the main roster, to having singles runs, to being put back together to having singles runs, to being put back together, to being repackaged. To finally be able to achieve what we (Redbeard & Brodie Lee) both had tried to achieve from the moment we got there, it (SmackDown Tag Title win at WrestleMania 34) meant a lot so, it was a moment that I’m glad we got to share and I’m glad he got to share it with me when he was still around but, it’s just one of those things that you can look back at in pictures or whatever but in the moment, it felt good." [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard made a recent appearance on SmackDown

Recently, the WWE Universe learned the sad news that Bray Wyatt had passed away. Tributes poured in for Wyatt as fans and other wrestlers remembered the Eater of Worlds fondly.

WWE held a tribute show on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. At the start of the show, all the superstars solemnly stood in silence on the entrance ramp, for a ten-bell salute for Wyatt and Terry Funk. Among those who were on the entrance was Erick Redbeard, who was making his first appearance since his release a couple of years ago.

Since this one-off appearance, Erick Redbeard hasn't appeared on television. It will be interesting to see if we will get to see more of Eric Redbeard in the future.

