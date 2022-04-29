"We took so much pride in that." - Former WWE Superstar on Jinder Mahal's WWE Title celebration

Former WWE Superstar Sunil Singh (aka Gurv Sihra) has talked about his role in Jinder Mahal's WWE Title celebration in a recent interview.

Gurv and Harv Sihra are known as The Bollywood Boyz, a tag team that rose to prominence on the independent circuit. In 2016, the team was signed to WWE, and within one year, they started managing Jinder Mahal.

Now known as The Singh Brothers, the pair were instrumental in helping The Modern Day Maharaja win his WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2017. They would also help him retain the belt on two occasions.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Gurv spoke about Mahal's WWE Title run and his victory celebration. The SmackDown segment featured music, dancers, the Indian National Anthem, and a heavily decorated ring. It also saw Jinder cut a heel promo on Randy Orton. Recalling the celebration, Gurv said they didn't realize how grand the whole thing would be.

“We took so much pride in that, it was just such a cool thing, the Indian national anthem was going to be performed on a WWE program, which was huge. I remember even then, we didn’t know how big it was going to be until it aired. Then it just blew up all over the news, over the media. Just doing the bhangra itself, you should have seen the rehearsals for it, it was unbelievable, man.”

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



What's your favorite memory from Mahal's reign? Let us know and check out the rest of



wrestlinginc.com/news/2022/04/i… Gurv Sihra of the @BollywoodBoyz recalls what made @JinderMahal 's @WWE Championship celebration special for himWhat's your favorite memory from Mahal's reign? Let us know and check out the rest of @RajGiri_303 's EXCLUSIVE interview for @WIncDaily Gurv Sihra of the @BollywoodBoyz recalls what made @JinderMahal's @WWE Championship celebration special for himWhat's your favorite memory from Mahal's reign? Let us know and check out the rest of @RajGiri_303's EXCLUSIVE interview for @WIncDaily! wrestlinginc.com/news/2022/04/i… https://t.co/JuZa0xVcjU

In 2019, The Singh Brothers separated from Jinder Mahal and went to 205 Live. The duo later became prominent in the 24/7 Title scene, and had a combined nine reigns with Sunil having four and with Samir 5. Both brothers got released in June 2021.

What has Jinder Mahal been up to?

Mahal's WWE Title run ended in November 2017, when he lost by pinfall to The Phenomenal AJ Styles. Though he never re-captured the company's top prize, he is still a member of the main roster.

Now accompanied to the ring by the seven-foot-tall Shanky, Mahal competes on the SmackDown brand. He recently challenged Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship but failed to win it. It remains to be seen how his storyline with The One and Only will unfold next week.

What do you think of Gurv's comments? Do you remember Jinder's celebration? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy