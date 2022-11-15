Former WWE Superstar recaps the moment Triple H shot down a creative plan for him

Released WWE Superstar Blake Christian (a.k.a. Trey Baxter) has been recapping his time working with Triple H in NXT.

After working on the independent wrestling circuit for 4 years, the 25-year-old got his big break when he was signed by The Game to perform for WWE's then-gritty third brand, NXT. At the time, the creative reigns of the show were in control of The King of Kings.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Christian detailed how WWE higher-ups pitched an odd gimmick to him, which was thankfully denied by Hunter.

"This one gimmick was pitched to me that I was totally okay with, you know? At the time, I wanna be on TV and used the best way I can so maybe this is it so they pitched it to me and Triple H shot it down. He’s like, ‘No. This guy’s a wrestler, let’s let him wrestle. Put him in there with Kushida’ and I’m very grateful for that. I got that opportunity." H/T Post Wrestling

Since his release from the company, Christian has returned to the top indy promotion, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), a noteworthy match of his for the company was his August 2022 showdown against current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Top WWE personality talks transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H

This past July, The Game took over all creative duties from the former Chairman after Vince decided to retire from the wrestling business.

During a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole was asked how it has been working under the new regime.

"I worked under Vince for 25 years, and I knew nothing else. He's a second dad in many ways; I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened, and we've all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on, and we're doing well." [H/T - Fightful]

Since The Game became WWE's new head of creative, it can be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly.

