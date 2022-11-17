Former WWE Superstar recaps his rejected pitch to Triple H and company creative

Before Triple H was in charge of RAW and SmackDown, The Game was head of the company's third brand, NXT. Steve Cutler, a former star of the brand, has been retelling a time when his plans were turned down by HHH.

In 2019, Cutler, along with Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker wanted to be taken more seriously as a faction on NXT, hence why they wanted to go after the biggest group on the show, The Undisputed Era. The quartet, consisting of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish, was one of the most dominant forces in WWE history.

Speaking to Bobby Fish on the Undisputed Podcast, Steve Cutler explained why Triple H and the rest of creative did not want the two teams to face off in NXT.

"I remember talking to Hunter and Hunter would tell us, 'Well, they're heels.' I'm like, 'Undisputed Era, I know you're trying to make them heels, but the crowd loves them. Make them the babyface in this role,' but they didn't wanna turn you guys at the time, which we get. It's his plan. So, it's just, 'Alright, we'll just keep pitching ideas.'" H/T Wrestling Inc

With the exception of a few victories in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, The Forgotten Sons' time on the NXT roster was ironically and unfortunately rather forgettable.

Bobby Fish has high praise for Triple H

Before being released by WWE in 2021, the former NXT Tag Team Champion thoroughly enjoyed working for The King of Kings in the black and gold brand.

During a recent interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Fish spoke about his respect for Triple H's skills as a businessman.

"Number one, I'm a fan of the way he sees the business. But two, he really wants the business itself to thrive and to go on to have uncharted success. Then after being there with him for the better part of three or four years or whatever, and being the Undisputed Era, going through the WarGames and all that stuff, I would go to war for that man, hands down." H/T Wrestling News

Under the creative watch of Triple H, the four members of The Undisputed Era ran roughshod over the entire NXT roster, with the quartet holding all four championships on the show at the same time.

