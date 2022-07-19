“I call myself a Vince Girl” - Former WWE Superstar discusses her relationship with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (real-life Lina Fanene) opened up about her relationship with Vince McMahon.

Nia was a part of WWE for over seven years before getting released last year. She won the RAW Women's Championship once and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice during her stint with the promotion.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Lina stated that she considered herself a "Vince Girl" and was always ready for whatever spot the company put her in.

"Well, I've always just been — I call myself a ‘Vince Girl,’ right? Whatever he wants, whatever match he wants to put me in, whatever opponent, whatever kind of weird gimmick he wants me to do, I'm just like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want.’ Like, it's my job, you know? I was like,’ Yo, whatever you’d like." (H/T- Fightful)

Former WWE Star talked about Vince McMahon booking her in Men's Royal Rumble match

Nia Jax became the fourth woman to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019. She entered the bout at #30 and completed one elimination, dumping Mustafa Ali over the top rope.

R-Truth was originally slated to be the last man in the battle royal. However, Nia attacked the former United States Champion before he could reach the ring and took his place.

Speaking about the bout on the same podcast, Nia disclosed that John Laurinaitis suggested Vince McMahon to book her in the men's Royal Rumble match and the former WWE Chairman loved it:

"I think they were just wanting to spice up [the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble], make it different," she said. "Johnny said he suggested it to Vince McMahon and Vince loved it. I mean, it was crazy because it wasn't just like being in the men's match. I was in both rumbles on the same night. Somebody said that to me that night, I got obliterated that night, and everybody was buying me a shot and I was hammered. [Rey Mysterio] was freaking getting me wasted, Shane McMahon. Anyways, we were just, we were sloppy messes. Somebody was like, did you know you were in both [Royal Rumble matches] tonight? I was like, ‘Ah, I was! Shit, that's huge.’" (H/T- Fightful)

After eliminating Mustafa Ali, Nia was treated to a superkick from Dolph Ziggler, followed by a 619 from Rey Mysterio and finally an RKO from Randy Orton before being eliminated by Mysterio.

While she made a brief appearance in the match, the former WWE star left a lasting impression.

