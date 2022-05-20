"I was in f**king tears" - Former WWE Superstar Renee Paquette details hilarious mistake she almost made on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar Renee Paquette doesn't take social media seriously.

A lot of wrestling fans take everything that happens on social media as incredibly important, but Renee Paquette take things in a very light-hearted nature instead.

On the latest episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette told the story of her Blackpool Combat Club tweet and how it was taken out of context.

"I had a rude awakening looking up things on the internet," Renee Paqutte said. "So, I had tweeted out my love of the Blackpool Combat Club, which their acronym is BCC. So I tweeted that and everyone’s like ‘Woah’. Sweet innocent little me didn’t know what that meant. [Twitter was] actually wrong, it would be BBC. I was in f**king tears on my couch, I thought it was the funniest thing. I simply tweeted out ‘I love BCC’ so it just made it all very very funny. It can be very sketchy when you start to google something like that on your phone, our phones are always listening. It starts to give you suggested searches." [H/T: Fightful]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I like BCC I like BCC

Renee Paquette is interested in returning to professional wrestling if the right offer comes along

Renee Paquette departed WWE back in August of 2020 and hasn't been involved in the world of professional wrestling since. The former WWE Superstar recently spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston and revealed she was open to returning to the business if the right situation presented itself.

"There’s stuff that I would love to do and coming up with the creative on what exactly that would be. But yeah I would definitely be into that," Renee Paquette admitted. "You look at both those worlds, it’s like WWE and AEW, WWE is the familiar thing that I know, it’s the thing that I have done for the longest in the duration of my career so of course that’s always there. But then you look at the things on AEW and there’s, obviously my husband’s there. I still have a ton of other friends that are there. I’m there more often, I guess, not than I’m there very much but yeah, I would definitely be open to a conversation about that." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Hey! It’s @RJCity1 on the Sessions! Last time he was on @danhausenAD was interviewing him, so I figured we should have him back and ask him some actual questions. RJ is a gift to professional wrestling, and we should protect him at all costs. Hey! It’s @RJCity1 on the Sessions! Last time he was on @danhausenAD was interviewing him, so I figured we should have him back and ask him some actual questions. RJ is a gift to professional wrestling, and we should protect him at all costs. https://t.co/kSaYtqlgqE

Would you like to see Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling? Whether she chooses to return to WWE or join her husband Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling, you can be sure that she would be a valuable asset to either company.

