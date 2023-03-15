Former WWE Superstar on his resemblance to Dominik Mysterio

Is Rey Mysterio not actually Dominik Mysterio's papi after all?

Long before Dominik became a WWE Superstar, it was often teased that Rey Mysterio wasn't really his father, but that it was Eddie Guerrero instead. However, a third candidate has hilariously entered the conversation thanks to an eagle-eyed member of the WWE Universe.

A fan recently sent a tweet to Ricardo Rodriguez implying that while he sees no facial similarities between Dominik, his father Rey Mysterio, or Eddie Guerrero, he did see similarities with Rodriguez. This led to a hilarious reply from the former WWE Superstar, tweeting out:

"Lmao! I've known @DomMysterio35 for years but like what?! Lol #Orale," Ricardo Rodriguez wrote.

Will Rey Mysterio eventually accept Dominik Mysterio's challenge to face him at WrestleMania?

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania 39.

To the surprise of no one, Rey turned the challenge down as he refused to fight his son. But will this eventually change in the coming weeks?

Many within the WWE Universe have speculated a mask versus hair match would be a perfect conclusion to this father-and-son feud, with WrestleMania being the perfect place to end this story once and for all.

If this match isn't officially made by the WWE Hall of Fame, some fans fear that the company will use that Hall of Fame ceremony as a background for a storyline to set up a match at WrestleMania.

Will we finally get the payoff between Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Ricardo Rodriguez's tweet? Do you see any similarities between him and Dominik Mysterio? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

