"My job was to get put in the box" - Former WWE Superstar discusses his experience wrestling The Undertaker in casket matches

Mr. Hughes was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV on YouTube. During the interview, Mr. Hughes discussed his mid 90s WWE run, including his feud with The Undertaker. Here's what the former WWE Superstar said about working with The Undertaker:

"Me and Undertaker used to go around the country doing casket matches and that was a real casket. It had all the lining and everything. So my job was to get put in the box, okay? Now Undertaker, I'd throw him in there but he'd do the gimmick, choke me and come out and the fans would go nuts. Let me tell you something. That was the ultimate, ultimate rush. Just imagine 20,000 people, main event freaking casket match, okay? It was like a dream, just a dream."

Mr. Hughes further stated that he was thankful to Vince McMahon for trusting him enough to work alongside The Undertaker, considering there was a bevy of Superstars who were desperate to work alongside The Deadman. Hughes explained:

"I'd like to thank Vince [McMahon] for giving me the opportunity to wrestle that dude because he trusted me. He put me in front of the line of all these stars that were waiting to work The Undertaker. He took me from way back here to boom, right there saying, "You are going to be the one to work Undertaker and you will be the first one to steal his urn and he ain't gonna wake up and. He is going to lay down there, him and Paul Bearer and they're not gonna rise up and you're going to go round the country and have matches. I didn't care about doing jobs for that dude. I was so happy to be in the freaking main event with him, selling out the building. That's the greatest thing about being a professional wrestler. When you get to that level and you can sell out a freaking 20,000 seater, brother, you have arrived."

A quick look at Mr. Hughes' WWE career

Chris Hughes first signed with WWE in 1993, coming over from WCW. Hughes feuded with The Undertaker after stealing his urn before being released later the same year.

Mr. Hughes briefly returned to WWE in 1997 as Triple H's bodyguard. In 1999, he had another brief run in WWE as Chris Jericho's bodyguard.

