Former WWE Superstar reveals how he messed up his backstage interaction with The Rock

In an interview with Insight, Dirty Dango, known as Fandango in WWE, spoke to Chris Van Vliet and discussed his 'botched' interaction with The Rock and what getting a shoutout from the Hollywood star meant to him.

Dango recalled The Rock walking up to him and asking his name. The former WWE Superstar replied with his actual name, Curt. However, The Rock wasn't asking for Dango's actual name but wanted to know his ring name. Dango was well aware that he had messed up his interaction with The Rock:

"He came up to me at TV and goes, 'Hey, what's your name?' 'Curt, sir, how are you doing?' 'No, your name.' 'Curt, how are you doing?' Dumb***, the f*****g gimmick. 'Oh, Fandango.' I f****d the whole thing up. It was cool to hear him say that.” (H/T - Fightful)

Dirty Dango said people 'whispered' behind his back after his shoutout from The Rock

During the same interview, Dirty Dango claimed that backstage in WWE, people began talking behind his back when he got a shoutout from The Rock and a WrestleMania match against Chris Jericho.

He concluded by saying he's a big fan of The Rock, and it was cool to get the opportunity to speak to the former WWE Champion:

"It's tough because when you're in the land of midcard with all your other buddies and you start to get a little attention, no one really has heat with you, not saying I had heat, but when you're not doing s*** on TV, no one ever cares, but when you're getting shoutouts from The Rock and WrestleMania matches, that's when people are starting to whisper and people are getting weird backstage. It was cool to hear him say that and I'm a huge fan of Dwayne." (H/T - Fightful)

While in WWE, Dirty Dango was always a mainstay on the main roster. However, he gradually dropped the pecking order in the company. His run with Tyler Breeze was regarded as one of the best runs of all time in recent WWE history, as the former Fandango and Breeze formed an incredible partnership.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the June 15 episode of NXT, Fandango and Breeze, known as The Fashion Police, defeated Imperium in their final match. Soon, Dango was released from his WWE contract after 15 years with the company.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh