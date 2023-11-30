Former WWE Superstar reveals real reason behind quitting

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed the real reason behind parting ways with the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is Grizzled Young Veterans' Zack Gibson. His tag team with James Drake was one of the leading teams in NXT UK, winning the NXT UK Tag Team Championship at one point. The duo left the UK to appear on NXT in February 2020.

In July 2022, the tag team was revealed to be a part of NXT's top faction, Schism. The two were given new names, and their team was renamed The Dyad. Both the superstars left WWE on October 14, 2023, even though they had asked for a release back in April. The release, however, was not granted, and the two had to wait for their contracts to expire.

Zack Gibson recently talked to metro.co.uk and opened up on what led to the Grizzled Young Veterans leaving WWE. The two NXT Superstars were not happy with the creative direction of their tag team. The duo was unhappy about certain things and believed that leaving was the best option:

"In a nutshell, this is one of the big driving forces as to why we wanted to leave and get out because without going into too much, we just weren’t particularly happy with how things were going. It all felt a bit boring. And ultimately, you know, this is our job, but it’s also it’s our hobby, and it’s our life. So we want to be enjoying what we’re doing," Zack Gibson said.

Gibson further stated:

"One of my strongest suits in this job is talking. It’s always been one of my calling cards. And then again, situationally – no one was out to get us – but we found ourselves in a position where now we’re not talking. Now we’re just reading one line every four weeks."

The Grizzled Young Veterans have no bad blood with WWE

In the same interview, Gibson revealed that the Grizzled Young Veterans are not on any bad terms with WWE. He stated that it is not like they stopped liking the company one day and decided to leave.

Zack Gibson further stated that the company is doing great business. But it was their tag team that wasn't doing great:

"When company objectives shifts, sometimes you find yourself not lining up with what it is that they want at that current time. Our decision to move on wasn’t necessarily like, “we don’t like that company anymore!” It’s not a big middle finger to the company, the company is doing great business, it’s just we felt that as a product, we weren’t doing the best business, Zack Gibson said.

What are your thoughts on Grizzled Young Veterans? Sound off in the comments section below.

