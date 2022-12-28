Former WWE Superstar reveals rejected pitch he made to be Bobby Roode’s stalker

A lot of wrestlers wanted to work with Bobby Roode on the WWE main roster.

Former NXT and IMPACT World Champion Robert Roode has had an incredible wrestling career over the last two decades. However, there are several things The Glorious One couldn't put past the creative team.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona took to social media today to start a new thread titled #ZackRyderPitches. The first story shared today was pitched to WWE creative back in May 2018. He proposed a storyline with Bobby Roode where he would play his stalker and eventually turn on him when The Glorious One told him to leave him alone.

"Here's an idea I had about my character stalking Bobby Roode. Zack's stalking of Bobby Roode would start innocently. For example, wishing Bobby good luck backstage or congratulating him after a win. The next week he could be complimenting Bobby's physique and ask to compare workout strategies. Social media could come into play with Zack taking pictures or videos of Bobby in the gym, restaurants, backstage, etc.

One week Bobby could be in need of a tag team partner and Zack could insist that Bobby chooses him. Or Zack could inadvertently cost Bobby a match while trying to help him. After a few weeks of things like this, Bobby could get frustrated with Zack and tell Zack to leave him alone. This would cause Zack to snap and eventually viciously attack Bobby."

Bobby Roode recently had spinal surgery in Birmingham, Alabama

While Matt Cardona has indicated that he might return to WWE at some point in 2023, don't expect a storyline to materialize between him and Robert Roode anytime soon.

Roode hasn't competed for WWE since losing a match against Omos at a WWE Live Event held in Armarillo, Texas back in June.

Earlier this month, Roode took to Instagram to announce that he recently underwent spinal fusion surgery. He posted the following caption alongside his photos:

"Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham Alabama. C5/6 fusion is complete. Now the work begins. Recovery and Rehabilitation. Looking forward to the challenge *flex emoji* Thanks @deneane__17 *kissy face emoji* *red heart emoji* You’re the best," Robert Roode posted on Instagram.

There is no current timetable on when Roode will return to the ring for WWE.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's pitch? Would you have liked to see a feud between Bobby Roode and Zack Ryder? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

