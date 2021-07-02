Former WWE Superstar reveals Vince McMahon's text to her after she was released

Former WWE Superstar Lana, also known as CJ Perry, was recently a guest on "Talk is Jericho", where she reflected on her time with the company and her release. In one memorable highlight, she revealed that Vince McMahon texted her after her departure.

WWE released Lana on June 2nd alongside Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, and a few other wrestlers, ending her remarkable run with the company.

On the podcast, Lana recalled how Vince McMahon personally texted her to give his thanks for her contributions to WWE. In response, she was equally appreciative.

"I got a text (from Vince)," said Lana. "I definitely got emotional about it. It was just, like, goodbye for me. He thanked me for my incredible work ethic and for my unrelenting desire to be the best that I could be, and all the contributions I gave to WWE."

"So that really meant a lot to me and I thanked him for everything that he's taught me, 'cause I've learned so much - life lessons and performing," Lana added. "So I'm incredibly thankful."

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021

Additionally, Lana stated that she would have liked to give Vince McMahon one last hug goodbye because she doesn't know whether she will ever see him again.

Vince McMahon thought Lana's victory at WWE Survivor Series 2020 was hilarious

Lana in WWE

Lana also mentioned that the Chairman of WWE booked her as the sole survivor at Survivor Series 2020 without eliminating anyone because he thought it was hilarious. After Roman Reigns caused the original plans for the match to get scrapped, McMahon came up with the finish fans saw.

"Vince thought it would be hilarious if I didn't get in the match at all," Lana explained. "That Nia would not let me get in at all and then I win because everyone gets eliminated. And he thought it was the most hilarious thing. Shane McMahon thought it was hilarious. They were like it's never been done before."

Following Lana's victory at Survivor Series, she teamed up with Asuka and Naomi, but she was unable to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She remained a regular member of Monday Night RAW, and she even appeared on the program less than two days before her release.

