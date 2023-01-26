With the 2023 Royal Rumble set to take place this Saturday, many are speculating which male and female stars may be making a surprise appearance during the match.

One name that has been circulating over the past few months regarding a potential return to WWE is Chelsea Green, who was released from the company in 2021. Since then, she has gone on to establish a big name for herself, most notably as a part of IMPACT wrestling.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green's return to the company, more specifically her Royal Rumble return, was further teased by her former WWE ringside manager, Robert Stone, with him posting a picture of her entering the 2020 version of the match.

The Royal Rumble is set to take place this Saturday in San Antonio, as 30 men and 30 women compete for the opportunity to face the champion of their choosing in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

WWE seemingly already has post-Royal Rumble plans for Chelsea Green

Along with Green, World Wrestling Entertainment is reportedly keen to bring back her husband Matt Cardona (f.k.a Zack Ryder) to the company

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in having both Green and Cardona feature in their new reality TV show.

"The Observer also mentions that E! is 'looking for legitimate wrestling couples' for a new reality show. This project might affect WWE’s decision on future signings. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green have been mentioned in discussions for the new show, even though they are not currently signed with WWE.'' H/T (CSS)

During his 15-year spell at World Wrestling Entertainment, Matt Cardona was part of many big moments, most notably when he won the Intercontinental title in a ladder match at WrestleMania 32.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona potentially returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

