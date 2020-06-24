Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan reveals why she is stepping away from wrestling

After leaving WWE, there are other plans in place for this former Superstar.

Sarah Logan announced that she will away from wrestling for a foreseeable future.

Sarah Logan confirms that she is taking a break from wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan has confirmed that she is taking a break from professional wrestling. In an Instagram post, Logan informed her fans that she is stepping away from wrestling for a bit.

Sarah Logan also revealed that she is working on new content with the Wild and Free TV. The former WWE star told her fans that her social media pages will now change, but they will still continue to reflect her personality.

Sarah Logan said that wrestling is all that she has known since she was only 17 years old. Therefore, she now wants to take some time off and explore other parts of her life. Sarah Logan's Instagram post read:

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.

My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up.

My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.”

Sarah Logan in WWE

Sarah Logan was a part of the Riott Squad that made its main roster debut in November 2017. She then competed on SmackDown alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan before they were moved to RAW during the WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2018.

The Riott Squad seemingly broke up after the 2019 Superstar Shake-up when Liv Morgan was drafted to SmackDown. All the three members, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott, now started competing in Single's division.

In 2020, Sarah Logan was one of the several Superstars who were released from WWE after WrestleMania 36 as the promotion faced the implications of Covid-19 pandemic. She has now announced that she is stepping away from the in-ring action for the foreseeable future.