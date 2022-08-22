Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega hospitalized after having a medical emergency

Former WWE star Savio Vega has been hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment after having a medical emergency.

Vega was rushed to the hospital this past Saturday, August 20, and is fortunately in stable condition. IWA Puerto Rico, a wrestling promotion he has been a part of for several years and owns, made the announcement regarding his hospitalization.

IWA Puerto Rico announced on Twitter that Vega is under treatment and is undergoing a variety of tests.

"Yesterday, Saturday, Savio Vega had to be transferred to a hospital in an emergency. He is still under treatment. You need to rest to recover as soon as possible. He has his phone at hand to communicate only with his relatives. We request space. Thanks," wrote IWA Puerto Rico. [Translated]

IWA Puerto Rico issued an update on his condition, sharing that the 58-year-old is undergoing treatment.

"In an update for our fans, Puerto Rican Major Savio is still in the hospital and undergoing a series of treatments. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Vega was a part of the influential Nation of Domination faction during the Attitude Era, which included stars such as D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa (The Godfather), Mark Henry, The Rock, and Farooq.

He has competed in numerous other wrestling promotions during his career, including IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling (MLW). He made an appearance at WWE Survivor Series in 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

We here at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Savio Vega a full and speedy recovery!

