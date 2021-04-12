Former WWE Superstar says Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks 'stole the show' at WrestleMania 37 [Exclusive]

On SK Wrestling's WrestleMania 37 Review show, former WWE Superstar JTG revealed his favorite match from this year's two-night event.

WrestleMania 37 took place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and saw the return of fans for the first time in over a year.

Make room because we are HERE. https://t.co/b0miucVAwC — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 12, 2021

JTG spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling right after Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 concluded. When asked about his favorite match of the weekend, JTG named the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, which headlined the first night of WrestleMania.

"Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks stole the show for me. Those two, I knew they were going to bring it but they exceeded that, you know? I was definitely expecting a 100% but they brought a 110%."

JTG recently stated that he's interested in returning to WWE

JTG was a part of the popular tag team Cryme Tyme alongside the late Shad Gaspard. Cryme Tyme had two different runs with WWE between 2006 and 2010.

On SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone last week, JTG stated that he wants to return to WWE even though the decision is not in his hands.

"Only time can tell, that's not up to me. I feel like everyone wants me back in a WWE ring. I wouldn't mind being back in a WWE ring. If the situation is right, I'm all for it. I'm more than physically ready. I'm more than mentally ready. I'm well seasoned and I have a good head on my shoulders. No injuries, still young, life is good, no complaints."

