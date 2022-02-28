Former WWE Superstar says his collarbone was separated by Goldberg

Rene Dupree recently revealed that Goldberg separated his collarbone during the October 6, 2003, episode of WWE RAW.

La Resistance (Dupree, Rob Conway, and Sylvain Grenier) attempted to assault the then-World Heavyweight Champion in a backstage segment. He fended off all three men before driving a French flagpole into Dupree’s right shoulder from an awkward angle.

Dupree spoke to former WWE Superstar Rodney Mack on the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast. Discussing their contrasting experiences working with the WCW icon, the two-time tag team champion reflected on the injury he sustained:

“Did you get out alive? Because I got a separated collarbone from working with him. What happened was we did a backstage vignette with me, Rob, and Sly, and then he was the 'USA, USA' [representative], and he grabbed our flag and we did five takes and he hit me across the shoulder each time, right here where your collarbone connects,” said Dupree. [0:13-0:47]

Rodney Mack worked with the WWE Hall of Famer four months before the La Resistance incident. On the June 23, 2003, episode of RAW, Mack’s undefeated streak abruptly ended in a 26-second match against the legendary superstar.

What happened after Goldberg attacked Rene Dupree?

WWE Network @WWENetwork



Watch on WWE Network ms.spr.ly/6018TQeCA @Goldberg took home the World Heavyweight Title on this day at Unforgiven 2003!Watch on WWE Network .@Goldberg took home the World Heavyweight Title on this day at Unforgiven 2003!Watch on WWE Network ▶️ ms.spr.ly/6018TQeCA https://t.co/dgRMfZaLax

La Resistance’s failed backstage attack came after Triple H offered to pay $100,000 to any superstar who took out Goldberg.

The segment did not lead to a meaningful rivalry between the two-time Universal Champion and the villainous trio. Meanwhile, away from the ring, Dupree received cortisone injections in an effort to help relieve his collarbone pain.

“Dude, he hit me so hard, like three or four times in a row to where it actually f***ing detached my collarbone. I was living in Louisville. We had a team doctor there. We had to go get a cortisone shot. Cortisone, man, long-term it does more harm than good, right? Because it just eats at your joints,” Dupree added. [0:47-1:13]

Two months later, Conway and Dupree insulted Mick Foley and The Rock during an in-ring promo on the December 15, 2003, episode of RAW. Their unpopular words prompted Goldberg to appear and attack both men before waving an American flag.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like Goldberg to continue wrestling? Yes No 4 votes so far