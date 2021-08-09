"He’s the s***s" - Former WWE Superstar says Goldberg is a 'horrible' worker

Former WWE Superstar René Duprée has accused Goldberg of being an unsafe worker.

According to Duprée, the WWE Hall of Famer dislocated his collarbone during a pre-tape backstage after Goldberg struck him with the French flag. Duprée claims that it still pains him to this day whenever he tries to flex.

René Duprée spoke about his unpleasant experience working with Goldberg on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast. He called out the WCW star for being unsafe and alleged that many wrestlers could back it up:

“Yeah, he dislocated my collarbone,” said Duprée. “We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah, he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.” said Duprée.

Renee Dupree also accused WWE of being desperate as the company continues to book Goldberg in a high position. He attributed it to the company's inability to create new stars.

“To me they [WWE] must be desperate,” Duprée added. “That’s the only thing I can figure. They can’t create new stars or they don’t have confidence in the people they have.” added Duprée. (H/T Wrestling INC)

René Duprée says he wouldn't mind returning to WWE for one last run

René Duprée departed from WWE in 2007 and went on to wrestle for several other wrestling promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH and All Japan Pro Wrestling. During his time in WWE from 2002 to 2007, he was a part of a tag team known as La Résistance, with Sylvain Grenier.

“You know, when I first left there, I wanted to accomplish stuff outside of WWE as a wrestler to gain respect," said Duprée. "And after nearly 60 tours of Japan, main eventing all over the world, main eventing sold out arena’s all over the world, I kind of like to think I’ve earned that respect from my peers." revealed Duprée.

Duprée stated that he wouldn't mind making a return to WWE or any other wrestling promotion in the United States to compete in front of the lively crowd.

"And honestly, WWE is the worldwide showcase, and I will also not be scared because there was a lot of times of ‘I can fire you Rene’ (John Laurinaitis voice) that wouldn’t scare me because I know there’s a world outside and I know how to work that game," he added. "So you can’t scare me with that bulls–t anymore. But because of that, that might actually hold me back because they know they can’t f*** with me that way. But I would love to work in front of an American audience audience and a worldwide audience again, just to show them I’m not the same wrestler I was back then. I’m a hell of a lot better.” Duprée concluded.

In 2003, Duprée made history by becoming the youngest tag team champion in WWE history at 19 years old, but his record was broken by Nicholas in 2018 after the latter won the Raw Tag Titles at the age of 10 with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34.

