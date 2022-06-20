Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux to compete in 'Bra & Panties' match

Former NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux will compete in a 'Bra & Panties' match on an upcoming indie card.

During her time on WWE's developmental brand, Bordeaux was the manager and valet for real-life partner and two-time NXT Champion Killer Kross. However, when Kross was moved to the company's main roster, Bordeaux was inexplicably cut from the act. She and Kross then received their WWE releases in 2021 and have both been notching up wins on the independent scene ever since.

However, Bordeaux's indie run has now led her to a stipulation from a by-gone age, the 'Bra & Panties' match. The former NXT star will be taking on a male opponent in the match, independent wrestler Eddy Only.

In a video posted to Circle 6 Wrestling's Twitter page, Bordeaux called out Only and stated that her condition to fight him would be in a 'Bra & Panties' match.

"Scarlett Bordeaux has accepted Eddy Only’s challenge but with one condition..," Circle 6 wrote.

You can check out the tweet and Bordeaux's message below:

What has Scarlett Bordeaux been up to since leaving WWE?

Bordeaux wrestled in only one bout for WWE, a losing effort against Shotzi in a SmackDown dark match, back in June 2021.

Since then, she has featured alongside Killer Kross as a valet in several promotions but has wrestled only for WrestlePro and NEW. She defeated former WWE Women's Champion Melina in her most recent WrestlePro outing.

She has also won victories over independent wrestling personalities like Tina San Antonio, Freya the Slaya, and Harley Cameron. Her next match will be against the aforementioned Eddy Only on June 19th.

It will be interesting to see where Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross will pop up next. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

