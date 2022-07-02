Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux set to appear in Smashverse

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux will be appearing in the upcoming video game, Smashverse. The announcement came on Smashverse's profile during a special Twitter Spaces session.

Bordeaux has been a part of OVW, AAA, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling and WWE. She was often paired alongside real-life husband Karrion Kross in most promotions they've been a part of.

River Tamoor Baig, founder of the Smashverse, spoke excitedly while praising the former WWE Superstar during the announcement.

“Scarlett Bordeaux was able to capture the minds of the international wrestling audience very quickly in such an emphatic way. A hugely talented and experienced performer, every time she’s on screen, her presence is undeniable and we’re certain the same will be in effect in the Smashverse. Welcome, Scarlett!”

Smashverse @SmashverseGame BREAKING NEWS



As revealed on our latest Twitter spaces session, we're thrilled to announce BREAKING NEWSAs revealed on our latest Twitter spaces session, we're thrilled to announce @Lady_Scarlett13 is the latest addition to the Smashverse roster!! 💥BREAKING NEWS💥As revealed on our latest Twitter spaces session, we're thrilled to announce @Lady_Scarlett13 is the latest addition to the Smashverse roster!! https://t.co/q11j9LN8Qj

Smashverse is an innovative idea within the gaming sphere. It is set to feature stars from various combat sports - Boxing, MMA and Professional Wrestling as well as numerous custom-created and fan-created combat characters.

Built on Blockchain technology, Smashverse will allow players to compete against each other in various types of battles including 1v1 and 2v2, while also earning rewards.

Each character within the game will be its own NFT (Non-Fungible Token), which any player can purchase to use in-game. Any athlete who chooses to offer their likeness to the game stands to profit from the sales of their own characters, both in original sales and re-sales. A considerable portion of the profits will also be donated to charity.

Smashverse is currently in the early stages of development with an initial release expected in Winter 2022.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Smashverse? Yes No 2 votes so far