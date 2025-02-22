  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Former WWE Superstar seemingly suggests Cody Rhodes will sell out to The Rock similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former WWE Superstar seemingly suggests Cody Rhodes will sell out to The Rock similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 22, 2025 04:06 GMT
The Rock &amp; Cody Rhodes (left), Stone Cold Steve Austin &amp; Vince McMahon (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Rock & Cody Rhodes (left), Stone Cold Steve Austin & Vince McMahon (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Rock wants Cody Rhodes to sell his soul. Upon his return to this week's WWE SmackDown, The Final Boss made an interesting offer to his former nemesis.

Ad

The Rock and Rhodes feuded leading up to WrestleMania XL, with The Rock and Roman Reigns emerging victorious against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, The Rock has since revealed that he and the WWE Champion have mended fences and that the former is now friends with Rhodes. He also mentioned that their mothers were also friends. However, The Final Boss had a conversation with Rhodes on the latest episode of SmackDown and asked the latter for his "soul" and that he become The Final Boss' WWE Champion, with fans divided on what this actually implies. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth also presented his take on the matter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On X/Twitter, James Ellsworth reacted to The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes. He uploaded a picture with the hashtags #CodyRhodes, #TheRock, and #SmackDown, and a picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon being on the same side. The star was suggesting that The American Nightmare could sell his soul much like Stone Cold did to Vince McMahon and turn heel.

Check out Ellsworth's post on X:

Ad

Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion for almost a year. He won the title on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, dethroning Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Rhodes is potentially set to face the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. However, things could change soon with The Final Boss in the fray.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी