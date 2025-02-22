Former WWE Superstar seemingly suggests Cody Rhodes will sell out to The Rock similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rock wants Cody Rhodes to sell his soul. Upon his return to this week's WWE SmackDown, The Final Boss made an interesting offer to his former nemesis.

Ad

The Rock and Rhodes feuded leading up to WrestleMania XL, with The Rock and Roman Reigns emerging victorious against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, The Rock has since revealed that he and the WWE Champion have mended fences and that the former is now friends with Rhodes. He also mentioned that their mothers were also friends. However, The Final Boss had a conversation with Rhodes on the latest episode of SmackDown and asked the latter for his "soul" and that he become The Final Boss' WWE Champion, with fans divided on what this actually implies. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth also presented his take on the matter.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, James Ellsworth reacted to The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes. He uploaded a picture with the hashtags #CodyRhodes, #TheRock, and #SmackDown, and a picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon being on the same side. The star was suggesting that The American Nightmare could sell his soul much like Stone Cold did to Vince McMahon and turn heel.

Check out Ellsworth's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion for almost a year. He won the title on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, dethroning Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Rhodes is potentially set to face the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. However, things could change soon with The Final Boss in the fray.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE