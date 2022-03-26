×
Create
Notifications

"Goodbye forever" - Former WWE Superstar sends a cryptic tweet shortly after Triple H's retirement

Triple H retired from professional wrestling on 25th March 2022
Triple H retired from professional wrestling on 25th March 2022
Rituparna Routh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 01:06 AM IST
News

Former WWE Superstar Dirty Dango, formerly known as Fandango, sent out a cryptic tweet earlier today. Interestingly enough, the tweet was sent shortly after Triple H’s retirement.

In a now-deleted post Dango stated that he will be stepping away from in-ring competition and said goodbye to his well-wishers.

“I’ll be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. Goodbye forever,” wrote Fandango.

Dango stepped into the field of professional wrestling in 1999 and joined WWE in 2006. He then moved to Florida Championship Wrestling in 2008, where he won the Florida Tag Team Championship alongside Tyler Reks and Derrick Bateman.

In 2020, Dango teamed up with Tyler Breeze to form Breezango. The duo eventually won the NXT Tag Team Championships before being let go by the company.

Triple H announced his retirement earlier today

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take, The Game announced that he won’t be stepping inside the ring again.

Earlier in September 2021, The Game suffered a cardiac event following which he was out of action for a while. But due to his health condition, he finally decided to step away from the squared circle.

Although The Game has retired from professional wrestling, he will continue his duties backstage. We at Sportskeeda wish him the best in life going forward!

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Fandango's tweet? Were you surprised to hear about The Game retiring? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Triple H one of your favorite superstars of all time?

Yes

No

64 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी