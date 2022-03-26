"Goodbye forever" - Former WWE Superstar sends a cryptic tweet shortly after Triple H's retirement

Former WWE Superstar Dirty Dango, formerly known as Fandango, sent out a cryptic tweet earlier today. Interestingly enough, the tweet was sent shortly after Triple H’s retirement.

In a now-deleted post Dango stated that he will be stepping away from in-ring competition and said goodbye to his well-wishers.

“I’ll be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. Goodbye forever,” wrote Fandango.

Dango stepped into the field of professional wrestling in 1999 and joined WWE in 2006. He then moved to Florida Championship Wrestling in 2008, where he won the Florida Tag Team Championship alongside Tyler Reks and Derrick Bateman.

In 2020, Dango teamed up with Tyler Breeze to form Breezango. The duo eventually won the NXT Tag Team Championships before being let go by the company.

Triple H announced his retirement earlier today

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take, The Game announced that he won’t be stepping inside the ring again.

Earlier in September 2021, The Game suffered a cardiac event following which he was out of action for a while. But due to his health condition, he finally decided to step away from the squared circle.

Although The Game has retired from professional wrestling, he will continue his duties backstage. We at Sportskeeda wish him the best in life going forward!

What are your thoughts on Fandango's tweet? Were you surprised to hear about The Game retiring? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

