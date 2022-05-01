"Just see a sweet a**" - Former WWE Superstar sends a message to Alexa Bliss after she shares photo of her ring gear

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax sent an interesting message to Alexa Bliss after she recently shared a photo of her embarrassing in-ring gear.

In a recent Twitter exchange with her former ally Mickie James, Bliss revealed that she once wore her shorts backwards while in the ring. As it turned out, it was the current IMPACT Wrestling star who told Bliss about it, who then fixed her gear backstage during a commercial break.

Little Miss Bliss recently shared a photo of the moment, which was quoted by Jax on Twitter. The former RAW Women's Champion went on to compliment her former colleague in an interesting manner, as she wrote:

"I just see a sweet a**"

Alexa Bliss recently shared an update regarding her WWE career and if she is ready to return

Alexa Bliss has recently been inactive as an in-ring competitor in WWE. Her last match was back in February when she competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Saudi Arabia.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently shared an update on her WWE return. While speaking to journalist Adam Glyn, The Goddess said that she has been ready since competing in Saudi Arabia and is waiting for WWE's call. Bliss said:

"Hopefully soon. I’m just waitin’ on the call. Been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia.” (H/T - SEScoops)

Bliss recently married her long-time partner Ryan Cabrera and several WWE stars attended the wedding. This makes it understandable why Bliss has been off of WWE programming lately, but judging by her comments, the former RAW Women's Champion is more than ready to be back in action.

Before Bliss' match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, she competed at Money in the Bank 2021 when she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Title.

