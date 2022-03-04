"You're not going to win" - Former WWE Superstar sends a message to Vince McMahon's competitors (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon and WWE have been at the top of the wrestling industry for two decades without much competition. But now, with All Elite Wrestling firing on all cylinders, will the former remain invincible as before?

According to former Tag Team Champion Al Snow, McMahon will not be knocked off his perch. He pointed out the advantages of WWE's "generations of experience" dating back to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation.

Snow recently appeared for an interview for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, where he spoke about how Vince McMahon bought WWWF from his father and took it to unprecedented heights. He also sent a message to its competitors.

Here is what Al Snow said:

"If you are trying to compete or combat WWE, you're combating generations of experience, generations of connections, generations of resources that you just can't match up to. I don't care who or what company it is, do what you can to make your company the best possible. Separate it and make it completely an alternative to WWE. Make it something different. Carve out your own market share of the wrestling business as opposed to trying to go head-to-head with WWE because you're not going to win," said Al Snow. " [15:01-15:44]

Vince McMahon has always loved branding and marketing around WWE

Vince McMahon's thought process towards branding his product is fascinating, as we learned during his interview on the Pat McAfee Show. Branding and marketing also play a pivotal role in the brand's legacy.

The Chairman detailed how he eventually landed on "stupendous" as the buzzword in promoting WrestleMania 38. Since the word is not used very often, it will cause intrigue among fans.

Similarly, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is being billed as the biggest match in 'Mania history and a 'Winner Take All' Unification Match for both world titles.

It has been among the greatest storylines of the past year and has been nominated for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Whether or not you feel it is the best, you can vote now!

