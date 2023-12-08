Former WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Randy Orton, reacts to his recent comments

Following his triumphant return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Randy Orton spoke quite highly of Matt Riddle.

Orton returned during the Men's War Games Match, where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. He played a crucial role during the match, and Rhodes picked up the victory for his side by pinning Damian Priest.

In the aftermath of Survivor Series, The Viper sat down for an interview with Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE. During the conversation, he spoke quite highly of his former tag team partner. Taking to Twitter/X, Riddle responded to Orton's praise by sending out a two-word message:

"Thanks Randy," wrote Riddle.

Check out Riddle's tweet:

What did Randy Orton say about Matt Riddle?

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy Orton spoke highly of Matt Riddle, who quite recently departed WWE.

The Viper credited Riddle for putting in the work, claiming that the former United States Champion made things quite easy for Orton. He said:

"Last year, before I had to leave because of the back, I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. And I've got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him. Because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he'd tag me at the end, I'd come in and do my s***, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have made it that far."

After returning at Survivor Series, Orton was in action on last week's Monday Night RAW when he defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. He later appeared on SmackDown and signed with the blue brand, kick-starting a feud with The Bloodline as well.

