Former WWE Superstar sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempted murder and other charges

A former WWE Superstar has been sentenced to five years of prison time for attempted murder, among other charges. The star pleaded no contest to all charges related to the case.

Cain Velasquez, a UFC legend and a former WWE Superstar, faced multiple felony charges stemming from a three-year old incident in which he was reportedly involved in a car chase with Harry Goularte, the man who allegedly molested Velasquez's son on multiple occasions. Velasquez reportedly fired several shots from his handgun during the chase. One of the bullets ended up hitting Gourlate's stepfather, Paul Bender, who was also present in the car, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The hearing concluded a few minutes back in San Jose, California. Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra oversaw the hearing that saw the former UFC Heavyweight Champion being sentenced to five years of prison time. Cain Velasquez has already served some time behind bars. He pleaded no contest to all the charges.

Cain Velasquez had a brief stint in WWE

Cain Velasquez was a major name in UFC where he famously knocked out Brock Lesnar in the first round to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The 42-year-old also confronted The Beast Incarnate in WWE during his first night in the company. He was accompanied by Rey Mysterio who was at time involved in a feud with Lesnar.

Velasquez and Lesnar faced off inside the squared circle at Crown Jewel 2019 where The Beast picked up the victory. Brock attacked his former UFC rival after the match as well, laying him out with an F5 on a steel chair. This was Cain's only match in the global juggernaut.

Cain was released from his contract in 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrestled in a few matches after leaving the company as he returned to Lucha Libre AAA in 2021.

