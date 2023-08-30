Former WWE Superstar set to come out of retirement after two years

A former WWE superstar is set to emerge from retirement to celebrate an amazing milestone. Awesome Kong will be making her in-ring return on IMPACT Wrestling's 1,000th episode.

Awesome Kong, known as Kharma in WWE, had a brief run with the company from 2010 to 2012, wherein she wrestled just one match. She is mostly known for her run on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where she dominated and won the TNA Knockouts Championship twice.

The 45-year-old last wrestled on the New Year episode of AEW Dark in 2020. She announced her retirement more than a year later and was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

However, Awesome Kong's retirement lasted just two years as she is set to make her in-ring return on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Her match is part of IMPACT Wrestling's celebration of their 1,000th episode.

It's unclear who Awesome Kong's opponent will be in her in-ring return. She last wrestled against Skyler Moore on AEW Dark. There are a lot of options from the current IMPACT Wrestling women's roster, such as Trinity, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, and Killer Kelly.

Why did Awesome Kong leave WWE?

Awesome Kong only had one match in her stint with WWE, and it was in the 2012 Royal Rumble. She told Chris Van Vliet in an interview last year that she was not in a good place mentally and physically when she was with the company.

"I was not in the place physically, emotionally, and physiologically to deal with the okie doke," Awesome Kong said. "Now I say the okie doke, anybody who has had a WWE contract knows what that is. It is the politics, the mind games, the expectations, and the standard that you have to live up to. I'm not saying that it is bad, but it is vigorous, and I wasn't up for the okie doke." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Awesome Kong also wrestled for promotions such as Shimmer, Ring of Honor, Shine, and National Wrestling Alliance.

